WHITE BIRD — White Bird Rodeo has a new queen.
After serving two years as White Bird’s queen, Elli Klapprich of Grangeville has passed the reins to another Grangeville resident, freshman Arian Davidson.
Davidson, 14, is the daughter of Brandice and Zach Peterson and Jon Davidson.
“I have no previous royalty experience, but I am very excited,” Davidson stated.
She participates in track, as well as gymnastics at Mt. Idaho Gymnastics where she is in the advanced class in the advanced class. She has been on he Triple Bar Drill Team for two years and enjoys woodworking, skiing, weight training, trail riding, barrel racing, painting, cooking and baking.
“The reason I want to be rodeo queen is I have seen other girls do it and see how much fun and opportunities they have,” she said. She said she hopes she can have an impact on others through her service and positive attitude.
Tryouts were held Sept. 24, and also trying out was Miranda Klapprich, 16, daughter of Heath and Tara Klapprich of Cottonwood. This year’s judges were Jill Marlolf, Annie Bostrom and Jill Bruegeman.
The White Bird Rodeo is held Fathers Day weekend every year. The queen will travel to various parades and events, representing the upcoming year’s rodeo.
