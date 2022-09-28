Miranda Klapprich, Elli Klapprich and Ariana Davidson photo

(L-R) Candidate Miranda Klapprich, 2020-22 White Bird Rodeo Queen Elli Klapprich and newly crowned queen Ariana Davidson.

 Contributed photo

WHITE BIRD — White Bird Rodeo has a new queen.

After serving two years as White Bird’s queen, Elli Klapprich of Grangeville has passed the reins to another Grangeville resident, freshman Arian Davidson.

