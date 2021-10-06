GRANGEVILLE — Kaitlyn Davis will speak at Encouragers Thursday, Oct. 7, at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon meeting at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville.
Currently the food service director at Camp ALACCA in Harpster, Davis is in training with her husband, Dakota, to become program directors for Alacca. They also serve as mentors at Bridge Gospel Academy located there, as well. Mike and Timmie Hoecherl were youth pastors of the Davis couple, who later attended Mountain Wilderness School of the Bible in Augusta, Mont. They moved to ALACCA in 2018 to work with the Hoecherls.
Davis will share about God’s guidance in their lives, and their experiences serving Him.
Encouragers meet the first Thursday of each month at 101 E. Main in Grangeville. Christian women share fellowship, food, music, and their experiences following Jesus. For information call Ima at 208-983-0927.
