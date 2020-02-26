GRANGEVILLE -- A hurricane wails away and Nick and Selma are shipwrecked. They make their way to a small island with only one hotel -- the Jolly Roger Bed and Breakfast. Here, everyone mistakes them for the elusive, mysterious J.J Hay and his mother. The only problem is, someone wants Mr. Hay dead. As the mystery unfolds, the clues reveal whodunit. Can you figure it out to solve the mystery?
Grangeville High School will present the two-act play, “Dead and Breakfast,” written by Craig Sodaro, this week. The play will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 27, 28 and 29, 7 p.m. each night at the high school multipurpose room. Cost to get in is $5 per person.
The freeze-action funnies of Dalton Dennis as detective Nick Noir and his smarter-than-you-would think secretary/wife and, yes, mother, Eleyna Edmonson, as Selma Noir, will have the audience giggling and waiting to see the antics of the staff at the Jolly Roger Bed and Breakfast.
From Dexter’s (played by Wyatt Dennis) curmudgeonly advice to hypnotist Alma Degrott’s (played by Victoria Bearden) New Age self-improvement theories, the characters traipse through a jungle of secrets and attempted murder as Davey Jones (played by Alli Kohrman) bobs in and out of scenes.
Cast (in order of appearance):
Dalton Dennis as Nick Noir; Eleyna Edmonson as Selma Noir; Wyatt Dennis as Dexter Bagley; Brittany Farmer as Violet Van Leer; Kaylee Pikus as Darlene Sudsy; Carlee Pikus as Charlene Sudsy; Alli Kohrman as Davey Jones; Robert Newson as Ozzie Hawkins; Victoria Bearden as Alma Degroot; Savannah Newson as Dora Hawkins; Love Edmonson as Zona Zou; Kylie Cervantes as Emmie Bloom; Kylara Darwish as Patsy Robbins.
Director: Mrs. Katina Dennis
Understudy/stagehand: Ally Smith
Costume/makeup/stage help: Erin Newsom
Technical support: Kevin Finnegan, Bryce Cassill
Set design and paint: Alli Kohrman
