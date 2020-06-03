COTTONWOOD -- The Idaho County Fair Royalty committee is seeking young ladies, 14 to 18 years old, interested in participating as a part of the 2020-2021 fair royalty. Girls must be going into their sophomore though senior years of high school and must be available through the end of the 2021 fair. Applications must be completed and turned in by July 1.
Candidates are required to attend four main events: A meet and greet barbecue on July 22; the royalty luncheon Aug. 5; public introduction at the fashion show Aug. 19; and Aug. 21 for the crowning ceremony.
The Aug. 5 luncheon is when the 2021 royalty will be judged and chosen. The candidates will be judged on the applications, a personal interview with three judges and the speeches that they prepared. The judges will also be watching the ladies on their poise and how compatible they are with others.
This is open to all Idaho County residents or participants of Idaho County 4-H program for a minimum of one year. The queen will receive a gift of $450, and each princess will receive $350. There is also a budget in place for clothing, building of the float and other expenses.
2020 Royalty are Queen Halle Klapprich, of Cottonwood, 1st Princess Paige Layman, of Grangeville, and 2nd Princess Madison Shears, of Cottonwood, would like to invite potential candidates to a fun night on July 17. This is informal time to meet the current royalty and ask any questions one may have.
Royalty Applications can be picked up at the Idaho County Extension office, Room 3, Idaho County Courthouse or by calling the royalty advisor Joyce Gehring-Sonnen at 208-962-5850, or emailing jogehring@hotmail.com. Applications can be dropped off at the extension office in Grangeville, or at the Blue Camas Salon in Cottonwood, on or before July 1.
Note the spring show is on June 13, and the horse show will be held at the rodeo grounds in Grangeville on July 25. All of the 4-H members’ hard work will be at the Idaho County Fair, Aug. 19-22. “Kick Up Your Boots at the Idaho County Fair!”
