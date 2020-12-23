Writing letters to Santa has been a tradition for thousands of years, with the first reference to St. Nicholas from a little girl in the 1200s. The Free Press has been printing the missives of Idaho County children for more than 40 years.
In the days before the United States Postal Service (USPS), children would burn their letters to Santa in hopes the ashes would rise up and meet St. Nick.
Although today there is e-mail, texting, social media messaging and cell phones, children all over the world still use snail-mail to send their letters to Santa.
The USPS’s letters to Santa each year number in the millions. In 1912, the postmaster general began the program that would be called “Operation Santa.” Postal employees answered letters until the 1940s when the task became overwhelming and they enlisted the help of charitable organizations. Now, elves can go on-line to www.uspsoperationsanta.com and sign up to answer a letter.
(Information from The Smithsonian, USPS website and PackageFromSanta.com).
In the spirit of Christmas, enjoy these letters from Free Press archives from 1985, 2000 and 2010.
•
1985
At Christmas time I like to sit around and think about Jesus’s birthday and how I am going to celebrate his birthday this Year.
— Brandi Wassmuth
at Christmat time I decorat my tree And my home because it look prttey My dad always cuit a tree It was a short one but wasin my bines.
— Chase Weisz
What I like best about christmas is the Christmas tree. Because the whole family goes to pick out a tree. Then we come home and decorate the tree as we all sing Christmas songs.
— Andy Schumacher
If I could help the poor I would give them food and Love. I would care for them. I would find them a good home and let them go places with me. I would help them have a good life.
— Robert Maynard
I like Christmas because we always go skiing, cross country skiing and I have fun. When we go skiing we bring a pack of hot chocolate and some hot water in a thermos and when we are done skiing, we drink hot chocolate and it tastes good.
— Fred Jessup
2000
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting for a Monster-car for 2 years! I want a computer and I don’t wang a Box of rocks and you Better get my Dad a new TV and I’m getting My Mom a horse. Oh! and hurry it Better be under our Christmas tree!
Your friend
— Tyler Griffin
Dear Santa
Please would you bring me a play hourse, a Barbie carnival. I hope everybody has a good Christmas, even for people who are poor.
Merry Christmas
From
— Pamela Holman
Dear Santa,
I’m 8 years old, My birthday is March 30th 1992. How old are you? I do not need much for Christmas, all I want is love. My family use to live in Texas then we moved here. My sister got marryied this summer. I’m in three sports baseball swimming and soccer. My favorite animal is a tiger. It was nice talking to you!
— Ashley DeRamus
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like a new puppy and I would like my grandpa to get over his artherites so we can go on motorbike rides.
From,
— Jill Brouwer
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a scooter for Christmas because they look fun to ride. Please give me a thousands of dollars.
Love,
— Tanner Key
Dear Santa Clause,
I want a Scooter. I want a T.V. with a green controler because My brother hogs it. I also want a pretty Lisa frank long sleeve shirt. And a safe trip to Calofornia because I think I’m going to crash.
Love,
— Megan Eimers
2010
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a puppy, a Pocket Rocket, a ground force Drifter, a Wii plash, a motercycle, and a baby brother please. I hope you and Mrs. Clause have a good Christmas. Oh and a new phone for my sister Paige to.
your friend
— Ryan Cox
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer doing? Does rudolph’s nose really glow? How many elves do you have and are their ears really pointy? These are the things I want for Christmas. I want a a DSI, Lego shops, a wii game, and a skateboard for Christmas.
Your friend
— Christian Fabbi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.