GRANGEVILLE – How many times have we heard, “Oh no, there’s a deer in the garden!” or “Deer got into my garden again last night?” Living in a rural community comes with many ups and downs, and this time of year many people experience deer visiting their gardens. It’s a common problem for the area, upsetting to many residents, and it leaves the potential for wildlife like deer to be hurt or injured if trapped in an enclosure.
Jennifer Bruns from the Idaho Fish and Game office in Lewiston explained solutions.
“Just setting up a fence can keep any type of animal out of an area where you are growing plants – whether it’s food, flowers or landscaping.”
In her own Julietta home, Bruns has dealt with the problem for many years, and each summer at the Idaho Fish and Game office the communication department sees an uptick of calls to local officers with the problem. Bruns said, “Building the right fence can save you a lot of hassle later by protecting your garden, keeping deer and other wildlife out, and saving you a potential visit from Idaho Fish and Game.”
The ideal fence should have smooth wiring.
“Barbed wire is damaging, “she said. “It’s problematic if a deer is caught in the wire because it can be seriously hurt or killed.” The fence should also be tall in order to prevent deer and other animals from jumping over. The top can also have an additional wire decorated with either ribbons or shiny aluminum cans to ward off potential visitors. An electric fence is another possibility.
Bruns added, “Deer and rabbit fence is made for this problem. There are smaller rectangles in the design, and I recommend the smallest wire as possible to prevent entry.”
Another option she said that works well is hog paneling or cattle gates to fence haystacks or smaller areas.
“In a worst-case scenario,” said Bruns, “in the event that a deer gets stuck in the fence, you should call your local conservation officer for help. Additionally, if you own the land and the animal is seriously wounded, you have the option to keep the meat or donate it to a local food bank or family in need.” It is also best to keep in mind to take caution when building something and when working with wildlife.
Other alternatives can include planting things that are not as attractive to deer and other wildlife. Bruns recommended, “Daffodils and certain bulbs and flowers are less likely to be targeted.” However, it’s important to be aware of the abundance of false remedies that do not work. “Scents like urine or blood are not effective at keeping away deer,” Bruns said, “A physical barrier works best, and a fence is the most effective.”
With the proper fence in place, people are able to enjoy their garden fruits and vegetables without worrying about local wildlife, and they can be certain that the two can be safely separate. For questions, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Lewiston at 208-799-5010.
