GRANGEVILLE — A class on dehydrating foods will be held at the Elks Lodge, 111 South Meadow, on Friday, Oct. 7, 1 p.m. Learn how to properly dehydrate food with basic safety techniques included. This is sponsored by the University of Idaho-Idaho County Extension office. The class is free; RSVP to 208-983-2667.

