COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County Democratic Party (ICDP) will have a picnic, pie auction and silent auction on Sunday, June 11, 1-4 p.m. at the Cottonwood Community Hall (506 King Street). Democrats from all counties in District 6 and District 7 are welcome to attend.
Tacos, taco salads, ‘loaded’ potatoes, iced tea and lemonade will be provided, BYOB and a side dish. Pies and/or items are welcome for the auctions. If you are unable to join, consider sending a donation to ICDP PO Box 292, Grangeville, Idaho 83530.
