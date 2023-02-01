GRANGEVILLE — On Saturday, Feb. 4, Idaho County Democrats will meet with the state executive director, Jared DeLoof. There will be an update of Idaho Democrat activities and a preview of 2023 goals. This informational session will be at Grangeville’s Soltman Center. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 1 p.m. A light lunch will be provided. Call 208-983-2535 for details.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.