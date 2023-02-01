GRANGEVILLE — On Saturday, Feb. 4, Idaho County Democrats will meet with the state executive director, Jared DeLoof. There will be an update of Idaho Democrat activities and a preview of 2023 goals. This informational session will be at Grangeville’s Soltman Center. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 1 p.m. A light lunch will be provided. Call 208-983-2535 for details.

