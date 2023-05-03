GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Democrats will meet Saturday, May 6, at the Soltman Center, Grangeville, for a “Spring Think.” Social time starts at 12:45 p.m., with coffee and cookies provided, and the main session will begin at 1:15 p.m.
Chairperson Larry Nims will conduct the session around the selection of new officers, an update on the Idaho County Free Press guest editorial, and the June 11 picnic and pie auction to be held at the Cottonwood Community Center. For information, call 208-983-2821.
