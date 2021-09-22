GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Democrats will meet Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 6 - 8 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route. For information contact IdCoDems@gmail.com.

