ELK CITY — Wilderness Post 8311 Auxiliary recently announced the winners of their annual scholarship from students in local communities. The recipients of the annual VFW Elk City Wilderness Post 8311 Auxiliary Scholarship this year were Logan Shears, announced at the family ranch on May 19, and Lily Denham, notified at the Asotin High School class night on May 31.
Lily Denham, daughter of Delise Wingfield and Stan Denham, was awarded a $1,500 scholarship. Denham has done exceptionally well in her high school academics. She attended Elk City Elementary School, as did her dad, and where her mom taught. She has spent many volunteer hours assisting senior citizens at a retirement home where the residents enjoy her presence. Denham also tutors youth in the Asotin School District. Many students showed tremendous growth while being mentored by Denham. While attending Asotin High School, she is involved with their “Ignition” program, which allows upperclassmen to mentor incoming freshmen. As a freshman, she quickly became active in volleyball, cross-country, basketball, softball, FFA, while earning a 4.0 GPA throughout high school. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been an ASB officer for the past three years. She is working with Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Montana to finalize which post-secondary school she will attend in the fall. Denham wants to pursue a job with the Forest Service or a doctorate in physical therapy, which comes from her passion for the outdoors and health. She would like to thank the Elk City Wilderness VFW Post No. 8311 Auxiliary for the gracious scholarship as she continues her future education.
