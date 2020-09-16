GRANGEVILLE -- Are you or your loved ones suffering from depression or anxiety? There is hope. The Nedley Depression and Anxiety Recovery Program offers solutions to identify depression and anxiety and their causes, and helps enhance energy levels, sleep quality, mood, relationships and emotional intelligence.
A free introductory presentation is set for tonight, Wednesday, Sept 16, and tomorrow night, Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Grangeville Soltman Center, 600 W. Main St.
This comprehensive program is worth 1.4 CEU credits, providing positive thinking techniques, nutritional education, and more to increase brain function, manage stress, live above loss, and achieve peak mental performance. Call 208-413-3783 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.