GRANGEVILLE — Pete DeSantis will speaks at Encouragers Thursday, Nov. 3, at the 11:30 a.m. no-host luncheon at Trails Restaurant in Grangeville. Cornerstone Christian Learning Center administrator, father of two, and church and school handyman, DeSantis moved to White Bird in 2017 with his wife of 38 years, Margaret, after they both retired from state employment in Northern California.
They moved from Susanville, Calif., where both grew up and eventually worked for the State Department of Corrections. He grew up in Susanville after moving with his family from Travis Air Force Base in 1971 and graduated from several of Lassen Community College’s vocational school programs. He will share a testimony of how God has been leading and growing Cornerstone Christian Learning Center enrollment, to include completion of their new school building behind the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene.
