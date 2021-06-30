GRANGEVILLE — Pete DeSantis, volunteer administrator for Cornerstone Christian Learning Center at Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, will speak at Encouragers Thursday, July 1, at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon. Born at Travis Air Base in California, and raised in Susanville, Calif., he attended a small, three classroom, grades 1 - 8 school. This life experience helped shape the floor plan for the proposed new school building for Cornerstone.

DeSantis will tell about the plans and fund-raising activities for Cornerstone’s proposed new building. Encouragers meet at The Trails Restaurant, 101 E. Main in Grangeville. Call 208-983-0927.

