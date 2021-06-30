GRANGEVILLE — Pete DeSantis, volunteer administrator for Cornerstone Christian Learning Center at Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, will speak at Encouragers Thursday, July 1, at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon. Born at Travis Air Base in California, and raised in Susanville, Calif., he attended a small, three classroom, grades 1 - 8 school. This life experience helped shape the floor plan for the proposed new school building for Cornerstone.
DeSantis will tell about the plans and fund-raising activities for Cornerstone’s proposed new building. Encouragers meet at The Trails Restaurant, 101 E. Main in Grangeville. Call 208-983-0927.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.