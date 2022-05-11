CLEARWATER — Saturday, May 14 at the Elk City Wagon Road Museum in Clearwater, the “Dessert at the Museum” event will take place from 1-4 p.m. Visit the museum and enjoy a beverage and dessert. Everyone is welcome. Donations to the museum will be accepted.
The museum is located in the Grange Hall in Clearwater, four miles off Highway 13 on Sally Ann Road. The Elk City Wagon Road Museum is a look back in time at the late 1800s, early 1900s in the area.
