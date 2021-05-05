CLEARWATER — Clearwater-Elk City Wagon Road Museum will offer its “Dessert at the Museum” event Saturday, May 8, from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome and the event is by donation only. Join in for coffee, tea, dessert and stop by the museum.
The museum is located in the Clearwater Grange downtown Clearwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.