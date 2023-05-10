CLEARWATER — Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road are hosting “Dessert at the Museum” on Saturday, May 13, 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The museum will be open, and coffee, tea and desserts will be served by donations. This event is a fundraiser for the museum. The Wagon Road Museum is a step into the past and a celebration of this era and the history of the Clearwater area.

