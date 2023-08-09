WEIPPE — The Friends of Deyo Reservoir invite people to a ten-year anniversary to celebrate the years of outdoor activities in the reservoir area on Sunday, Aug. 13.
There will be a MaryLou triathlon at 8 a.m., a kids’ mini-triathlon at 11 a.m., a post-triathlon party at 11:30 a.m., the fish trailer will be on site 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and there will be a history review at noon at the pavilion with food available.
