St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Health’s Diabetes Support Groups are set to meet during the next three months.

In Kamiah, groups will meet Jan. 18, Feb. 15 and March 15, 12:30 p.m., at the Kamiah Clinic classroom. In Grangeville, the group meets at The Trails Restaurant at 12:30 p.m., and will meet Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 16. January meetings will be presented by community health worker Mark Hand and will be on “Meeting Your Goals Successfully/Update your A1C.”

