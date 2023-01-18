St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Health’s Diabetes Support Groups are set to meet during the next three months.

In Kamiah, groups will meet Feb. 15 and March 15, 12:30 p.m., at the Kamiah Clinic classrom.

