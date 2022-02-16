GRANGEVILLE — “Our difficulty in finding bus drivers continues,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske stated at the Jan. 17 board meeting.
Fiske said he had done a deep dive into what it takes to become a bus driver, and, even if the training is paid for, such as the district has offered in the past, the process is still rigorous.
“It’s a lot,” he said. “It’s studying and memorizing and written and driving test-taking. There are a dozen hoops to pass through. I understand why there is a shortage.”
He also said the district is short on substitutes, which, if a health crisis with staff were to occur, could cause schools to have to shut down quite suddenly.
Fiske also explained some of the processes of deciding to close schools during inclement weather.
“I don’t take that decision lightly, and I’m not just standing looking out my kitchen window drinking coffee,” he said. He said there are about four “spotters,” including himself, throughout the district who drive the roads and see what it’s looking like on the county stretches between 4 and 5 a.m.
Later in the meeting, the board voted to accept the district’s weather closures to date.
In other news, reports were as follows:
∙Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School Principal Heather Becker reported school attendance is currently average 90 percent (this was also the average daily attendance districtwide for the month of November 2021). In addition, senior Angel Dominguez was named an Academic All-Star by KLEW TV, and an interview with her was aired on the station Jan. 13.
∙Cody Weddle, director of special education, federal programs and curriculum, said, “Our special education team is working hard to meet the individual needs of students. As I travel throughout the district, I am impressed with the dedication of our teaching staff and paraprofessionals.”
∙Grangeville Elementary Middle School Principal Adam Uptmor reported enrollment has risen by another 10 students. He also said the middle school students are planning their annual ski trip, and the school’s annual talent show (directed by music teacher Carla Astle) is set for Feb. 24 with auditions on Feb. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.