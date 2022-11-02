GRANGEVILLE — The next Divorce Support Class will be Nov. 13, from 4-5:30 p.m., at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene. Classes are typically held once a month on Sunday. Contact leaders Daryl and Jan Sarina at 208-935-5969 or the church at 208- 983-0552 for details.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments