GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will be sponsoring a divorce support group to be led by guest leaders Daryl and Jan Sarina. The class will begin on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4-5:30 p.m., and will meet monthly.
Join in fellowship and sharing together while working out of the book by Steve Grissom, “Divorce Care: Hope, Help, & Healing During & After Divorce.” Childcare will be provided. Contact the church office at 208-983-0552.
