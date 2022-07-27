DIXIE — Dixie Days are set for Aug. 6 and 7, and with that comes the annual Dixie Days Community Raffle. The drawing will occur Sunday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m., and will be for a Henry US Survival AR-7 22 rifle and five yards of gravel delivered within 10 miles of Dixie. Raffle tickets are $1 each; send money and contact info to Dixie Community Center, 2739 Dixie Road, Dixie ID 83525. Tickets will be for sale at the event.
