DIXIE — Dixie Days are set for Aug. 6 and 7, and with that comes the annual Dixie Days Community Raffle. The drawing will occur Sunday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m., and will be for a Henry US Survival AR-7 22 rifle and five yards of gravel delivered within 10 miles of Dixie. Raffle tickets are $1 each; send money and contact info to Dixie Community Center, 2739 Dixie Road, Dixie ID 83525. Tickets will be for sale at the event.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments