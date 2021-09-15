GRANGEVILLE — The documentary Skeleton School has appeared in nine film festivals from the Tetons to Toronto to Tokyo, including four festivals where it was selected as a finalist. On Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m., the Blue Fox theater in Grangeville will present a screening of the 30-minute movie. The filmmaker, Lauren Paterson, formerly of Kamiah, will attend the event and be available for questions afterwards. Paterson expects the Grangeville showing to be the only in-person screening of the film in the region.
Paterson created the film in response to the controversy over the 2018 Kamiah school levy campaign. A comment from a Kamiah School board trustee provided the inspiration for the title. He coined the term, skeleton school, to refer to a school offering just the basics, with nothing extra.
When the school district decided to run a levy, Paterson did not understand the controversy and wanted to learn more. She and her husband, Andy Martin, a physical education teacher, moved to Kamiah in 2016. In addition to her Muse Media consulting business, she worked as a substitute teacher in the Kamiah schools. Trained in journalism, with a B.S. in Broadcast & Digital Media from the University of Idaho, and a Master’s in Multimedia Journalism from the University of Oregon, Paterson is always looking for a good story.
She has made several previous short films.
“Documentaries inform and make people think,” Paterson said. She stresses that the film “has no villains and no heroes.” She interviewed community members both for and against the levy in addition to teachers and school administrators. Paterson placed an ad in the Clearwater Progress to reach out to people who opposed the levy to find out why. “It is really important for those voices to be heard,” Paterson said. In the film, Martin expressed his frustration that “people want local control, but they don’t want local responsibility.”
Paterson hopes that her documentary will encourage people to listen to each other and that it may inspire others to delve into difficult topics. She particularly hopes that teenagers will pick up a camera and make their own documentaries.
She appreciates Chris Wagner, the owner of the Blue Fox Theater, for offering the space to show the film. No admission will be charged, but she plans to have a donation bucket for the Kamiah Education Association.
Paterson and her husband currently live in Moscow, where she works for Washington State University as a writer-editor. She continues with her media consulting business. For more information, visit her website at www.musemediaco.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.