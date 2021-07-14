KOOSKIA — Soon-to-be senior Angel Dominguez received a nice surprise in June.
The Clearwater Valley High School student earned first place in the “Job Seeking Skills” category at the HOSA International Leadership Conference June 23-26.
Dominguez competed on-line as the in-person event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. She is the daughter of Mike and Lisa Dominguez.
“I’m really proud of all the students who took the time and competed, and for all their hard work this year,” said Mountain View School District 244 advisor Tracy Baune, RN. “I really enjoy seeing these kids succeed.”
Baune advised students from both CVHS and Grangeville High School. Also winning at the state competition and competing in the international conference was Christa Bledsoe from GHS and Kayleigh Tavernier from CVHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.