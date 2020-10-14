During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this month, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via e-mail, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
