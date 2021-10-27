To donate to ARF, send to PO Box 72, Grangeville ID 83530. See www.arfgrangeville.org or Animal Rescue Foundation on Facebook.

The ARF Halloween Ball fund-raiser is set Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Elks Lodge, 5 p.m. Cost is $25 per ticket or $30 per ticket/person at the door. This includes dinner, a costume contest and live music by Vintage Youth. Tickets are available at Ace Home Center and Bettie’s Floors and Decor.

