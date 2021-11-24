GRANGEVILLE — As the holiday season approaches, it’s important to remember it’s a season of giving. In that vein, local food banks are an important destination for charitable donations.
Camas Prairie Food Bank, which serves all of Idaho County, assisted with 1,474 families in need last year.
“Our business definitely does increase October through December,” said CPFB manager Ken Lefsaker.
Lefsaker said the food bank can always use cream soups, eggs, dairy products (milk, cheese and yogurt), cake mixes and side mixes such as Hamburger Helper (tuna and chicken, as well), Rice-A-Roni and pasta mixes, bread, flour, sugar and fresh fruit. For the holidays, stuffing mix, such as Stove Top, is a popular item, as well as items for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners such as pie filling and crusts, turkeys and hams, rolls and butter. Baking mixes of fudge, sugar cookies and other holiday items can also help a family in need follow traditions and enjoy time together.
Monetary donations throughout the year help provide items such as toothpaste and brushes, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, bar soap, dish soap, shampoos, laundry detergent and deodorant.
“We do accept blankets and sleeping bags, but not clothing,” Lefsaker said. “Crock pots and electric cookware are also accepted.
Lefsaker said one thing people may not think of is heaters.
“There is often a need in the winter months,” he said, and will accept small, personal heaters or any 120v heaters.
In the past 12 months, Idaho Food Bank donated 48,829 pounds of food to CPFB.
CPFB is located in a new building at 411 East North Street, between Les Schwab Tires and Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation. CPFB’s regular hours are Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 208-507-2365 with questions.
