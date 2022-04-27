GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF) is joining hundreds of Idaho nonprofits and their supporters in Idaho Gives from May 2-5. This statewide effort is designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. You can learn more about Idaho Gives and support GCF at https://www.idahogives.org/organizations/grangeville-community-foundation.
