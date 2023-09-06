Grangeville music equipment donation photo

Laura Pettit, Carla Astle (cousins) and Matt Pettit. The Pettits recently brought a large donation of instruments and other music-related items to Astle for her Grangeville classrooms.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — When Carla Astle’s cousin retired, Astle hit the jackpot.

“Laura just retired as a third-grade teacher in the Ogden, Utah area. She was Orff Certified and had her music endorsement as well, but was mainly a third-grade classroom teacher, who integrated music into every subject area,” explained Astle, who teaches music at both Grangeville Elementary Middle and Grangeville High schools.

