GRANGEVILLE — When Carla Astle’s cousin retired, Astle hit the jackpot.
“Laura just retired as a third-grade teacher in the Ogden, Utah area. She was Orff Certified and had her music endorsement as well, but was mainly a third-grade classroom teacher, who integrated music into every subject area,” explained Astle, who teaches music at both Grangeville Elementary Middle and Grangeville High schools.
Throughout the years, Astle’s cousin applied for many “donor choose grants,” and purchased a variety of instruments, manipulatives and materials.
“She and her husband, Matt, recently drove up from Utah and donated all this to me,” Astle smiled.
Included in the things they gave her is a classroom set of ukuleles, handmade in Hawaii.
“Matt researched the best ukulele maker in Hawaii, contacted him, and asked if he would make 30 instruments. The man who made them was so intrigued that a ‘Haole in Utah,’ — a white person — was going to teach a classroom full of third graders to play the ukulele, he didn’t charge her shipping,” Astle relayed.
They also gave her a classroom set of Native American flutes, or Ute flutes, similar to ones that were made and played by the Nez Perce Indians.
“I am so excited to incorporate these into the Lewis and Clark play,” Astle said, referring to the musical she and her fourth-grade students produce each year as part of their Idaho history curriculum.
The Pettits also gave her boom pipes, which are large, pitched pipes, tuned to the musical scale.
“Matt actually made these! He cut them to the length the directions said they should be, then using a tuner, played the boom pipe, and sanded it down until they were perfectly in tune to the desired note,” Astle explained.
She also received two sets of tone bells, a large variety of mallets, sand blocks, maracas, some tambourines, two cajons (or box drums) and a variety of unpitched percussion instruments, as well as “a lot of literature, and of course, tons of advice from her years of experience,” Astle added.
“Laura told me that when she decided to retire, she didn’t want to leave everything in her classroom, because most classroom teachers don’t integrate music into every subject,” Astle said. “She said she wanted to give it to someone ‘who would love these things as much as I do, and have as much fun with them as I have had throughout the years.’”
Pettit said one thing that concerned her as she was getting ready to retire from teaching was what to do with the instruments and manipulatives she had gathered, enjoyed, and used for many years.
“My mantra has been, ‘That which is learned without pleasure, is soon forgotten without regret,’” she said. “So, I tried to make learning fun and engaging for my students. I gathered tons of musical instruments, math manipulatives and games, as well as puppets and other things to enhance language arts. Some suggested I sell my stash, but really, I just wanted someone to love them, use them, and be excited to have them to share with more students. Luckily, I was able to find good homes for my treasures with my cousin Carla Provost Astle and niece Janae Rebecca Robinaugh. I also saved some things to share my love of learning with my grandkids. I really enjoyed meeting up with Janae and Carla to share our enthusiasm for teaching and learning and hand off my teaching trove.”
“I am so excited to ‘play’ with all this stuff with my students this year! I can’t wait for school to start,” Astle grinned.
This year, she is starting a 5/6 choir, called GEMS Jammers, and she plans on teaching ukulele to that group.
“I feel so blessed to receive this gift, which will also enrich the lives of the students at GEMS,” Astle stated.
