Area generosity provided Christmas gifts for about 150 children in the area. Columbia Grain International (CGI) led the effort in December to give back to 30 charities within the 46 cities they operate, spanning Washington, Idaho, Montana, Minnesota and North Dakota. On Friday, Dec. 18, CGI employees dropped off boxes with approximately 100 gifts, along with a $150 check, at the Idaho County Veterans’ Outreach and Community Center, to Toys for Tots program Director Julie Bentley. According to Brandon Rehder, manager for CGI South Camas Prairie, CGI spearheaded the drive with area farmers “who really picked this up and ran with it,” providing a substantial amount of the total donation presented to Toys for Tots, which, according to Bentley, will go to “families in need in this area.

