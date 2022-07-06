COTTONWOOD — The sixth annual Idaho County YWCA Purse Auction will be held Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Cottonwood Community Hall. The live auction will start at 2 p.m.; lunch will be served at noon. A silent auction will be held from 12-3 p.m.
“We are excited to share our news with you and hope that you will be able to support our cause in Idaho County,” said volunteer Coleen Sonnen. “This event benefits the victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse in Idaho County.”
During the past five years, almost $70,000 has been raised.
“The last year we had the auction we hit our highest goal of raising $20,000,” Sonnen said. “100% of the monies stay with our Idaho County YWCA administrator Kristi Beckstead, who provides services to the victims. We are ready to return to a live/silent auction since Covid shut us down two years ago.”
YWCA provides a variety of services including temporary housing, household necessities, workbooks for the classes taught, transportation, gas cards, clothing, court appearances and bus tickets. Counseling and job search assistance are also provided.
“It is the mission of the YWCA to help these victims become confident people and know that this situation does not define them, and they do not have to be victims anymore,” Beckstead said.
The Purse Auction is again seeking donations to help support the YWCA cause. The donation can be an item of choice to be auctioned off or it can be a monetary donation. Those who would like to sponsor a purse with their monetary donation can do so and the committee will purchase items to fill a purse and then that purse will be auctioned off.
Contact Chairperson Colleen Sonnen at 208-962-7049 or Kristi Beckstead at the YWCA at 208-983-0888 for questions or to donate.
