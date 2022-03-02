KOOSKIA — Donkey basketball is set for the Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School gym Friday, March 4, 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Clearwater Valley FFA. Advance adult tickets are $8 per person; students 7-12 are $6 each; and those for students in kindergarten though age 6 are $4. Prices are $1 more per ticket at the door.

