GRANGEVILLE – Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) is determined to continue its mission to build a local animal shelter that will serve our local communities.
ARF plans to continue spay/neuter efforts as donations, grants and funding allow. Smaller Trap/Neuter/Vaccinate/Release (TNVR) projects are being planned and carried out for one or two feral cat colonies at a time. In July, ARF has plans to offer a limited number of low income spay/neuter vouchers for pet cats and dogs. These vouchers will be geared to help senior citizens, low income, and veterans, donations made for spay/neuter are helping those who need assistance locally.
Due to COVID-19 and the limited ability to fund-raise this year, ARF has partnered with the Best Friends Network to sponsor a ResQwalk event. Best Friends Network has a group of major donors that have contributed monies to this cause, and distributes funds based on how many points are generated by each charity. ARF supporters have already started and will continue until the end of this year.
To participate in the ResQwalk event:
•Download the free Best Friends ResQwalk app on your mobile devise
•When prompted to walk “in support of” chose Animal Rescue Foundation
•Press the button to “Start Walk” and go!
•The app will send your GPS location signal to Best Friends to generate points for ARF
Stay tuned for information regarding how to qualify for these upcoming spay/neuter vouchers and the ResQwalk by following the ARF Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/arfshelter.org
Download the app, get out and get moving! Join us in supporting local efforts to make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.