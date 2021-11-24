OROFINO — A variety of factors can affect forest, range, and cropland health, and drought has been an issue recently both for Idaho and the nation. Drought is also the focus of a Dec. 2 workshop through the Current Topics of Farm and Forest Health program, through University of Idaho Extension.
The workshop is open to the public and will be held at the Best Western in Orofino, 8:55 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person.
The Inland Northwest experienced historic drought in 2021, and as of mid-October, much of this region was still categorized as being in exceptional drought (D4), the worst category of drought.
Drought presents many challenges to the production of food and fiber, as well as acting as an agent of change to local ecosystems. This year’s Current Topics program will focus on how the ongoing drought has affected forest insect and disease pressure and associated mortality, pesticide residuals and implications for cropping systems, weed pressure and control, and cattle production. It will also include a brief recap of the drought so far this year and what is forecast for 2022.
Current Topics is an annual program that provides landowners and managers with some of the latest information on issues that impact the achievement of land management goals.
To register or for information, go online at uidaho.edu/clearwater-events; e-mail clearwater@uidaho.edu, or call 208-476-4434.
