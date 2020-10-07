COTTONWOOD – Bring in your old, expired, unused or unwanted medications for safe disposal on Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at HUB International, 501 Kings St., Cottonwood. The Drug, Alcohol and Tobacco Education (DATE) and the Cottonwood Police Department are participating in this National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses crucial public and health issues. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study showed a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family or friends, often from home medicine cabinets.
DATE will also have a Mobile Mock Bedroom and other educational materials available at the event.
