The Region 2 Behavior Health Board and Idaho North Central Public Health will offer the free webinar, High in Plain Sight: Drug Trends, Concealment and more. Presenter is Officer Jermaine Galloway, the Tall Cop, who will host this webinar on drug trend topics. It is set for Wednesday, Feb 17, 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. PST
Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8079372381080487439.
