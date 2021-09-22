MANCHESTER, N.H. — Amanda Dudley of Grangeville has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 president’s list. Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the term.

