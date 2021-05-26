MANCHESTER, N.H. — Amanda Dudley, of Grangeville, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.

