ELK CITY — Elk City Dust Devils ATV Club will host its Scoot and Shoot this Saturday, July 2. Check-in is 8-10 a.m. at Shearer Park and cost is one for $8 or three for $20. There is a 50/50 raffle and a potluck at 5 p.m. This is open to both members and non-members. Framing Our Community has overflow parking available at 7967 Highway 14. The club will have BB guns and range setup along the route for riders to shoot.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments