ELK CITY — Elk City Dust Devils ATV Club will host its Scoot and Shoot this Saturday, July 2. Check-in is 8-10 a.m. at Shearer Park and cost is one for $8 or three for $20. There is a 50/50 raffle and a potluck at 5 p.m. This is open to both members and non-members. Framing Our Community has overflow parking available at 7967 Highway 14. The club will have BB guns and range setup along the route for riders to shoot.
