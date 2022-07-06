GRANGEVILLE — Centennial Evangelical Free Church will host an all-church family picnic Sunday, July 17, 4 p.m., at the Fish Creek pavilion. Hamburgers, hot dogs, buns, condiments, tableware and drinks will be provided. Bring a side dish or dessert, lawn chairs, canopy, etc. All are welcome.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments