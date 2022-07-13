GRANGEVILLE — Centennial Evangelical Free Church will host an all-church family picnic Sunday, July 17, 4 p.m., at the Fish Creek pavilion. Hamburgers, hot dogs, buns, condiments, tableware and drinks will be provided. Bring a side dish or dessert, lawn chairs, canopy, etc. All are welcome.
