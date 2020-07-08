Are Christians aware of what their portfolios and 401ks are funding?
Christians can rethink their investment strategies using the screening tool eVALAUEator, which can be a major catalyst for the Biblically responsible.
Consider: Christians hold at least 68 percent of the money invested in mutual funds today. With this, they could have significant influence over companies in today’s markets.
“When we choose to invest in any security, we become owners in a company and help support financially the mission and vision of that company,” Art Ally said. “The movement allows Christians to invest in companies whose products and practices bring real blessing to the broader culture. We believe this is a better kind of investing.”
Ally’s new book is titled “Invested with Purpose: The Birth of the Biblically Responsible Investment Movement,” and marks 25 years of the movement and outlines Ally’s life and work as the pioneer of Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) and tells the story of how one man’s vision.
