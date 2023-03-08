GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Eagles will host a St. Patrick Day Dinner Friday, March 17, at the Eagles Hall, 218 N. C Street. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Dinner is corned beef and cabbage, and beer and wine will be available. A dessert auction will also be held, with proceeds going to The Eagles-Border Days local cancer fund.

Tickets are $16 apiece; $30 for couples; and kids $8. Get tickets from an Eagles member or at the door.

