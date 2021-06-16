GRANGEVILLE — The Eagles will host an “Eagles Hoedown” Saturday, June 26, prior to Border Days as a fun kickoff to the event. This is a benefit for medical expenses for Jeff and Tommiann Day.
The celebration is set for the hall on C Street and will include the sale of poker chips for $20 (available now) which includes a pulled pork dinner served from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by dancing at 7 p.m. The music will begin with some square dancers and move on to country tunes for everyone.
A bake sale will be available for dessert and a keg of beer will also be available for sale.
The Eagles are community supporters of a variety of activities, including scholarships, cancer resource assistance, scholarships, meeting space and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.