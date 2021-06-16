GRANGEVILLE — The Eagles will host an “Eagles Hoedown” Saturday, June 26, prior to Border Days as a fun kickoff to the event. This is a benefit for medical expenses for Jeff and Tommiann Day.

The celebration is set for the hall on C Street and will include the sale of poker chips for $20 (available now) which includes a pulled pork dinner served from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by dancing at 7 p.m. The music will begin with some square dancers and move on to country tunes for everyone.

A bake sale will be available for dessert and a keg of beer will also be available for sale.

The Eagles are community supporters of a variety of activities, including scholarships, cancer resource assistance, scholarships, meeting space and more.

