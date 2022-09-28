KOOSKIA — The Little Britches Fall Developmental Screening will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13, for children ages 3-5 years. The screening is free and will take approximately 90 minutes to complete. It will be held at the Kooskia Gateway Fellowship Church located at 501 Idaho Street, 8:10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 208-935-8901 or 208-935-8414 to schedule an appointment.
