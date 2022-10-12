KOOSKIA — The Little Britches Fall Developmental Screening will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13, for children ages three to five years. It will help determine age-appropriate skills or possible concerns regarding their development, hearing or vision. The screening is free and will take approximately 90 minutes to complete. It will be held at the Kooskia Gateway Fellowship Church located at 501 Idaho Street, 8:10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 208-935-8901 or 208-935-8414 to schedule an appointment.

