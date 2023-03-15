GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Eagles will be host to the Grangeville Easter Egg Hunt at Lions Park Saturday. April 8, at 10 a.m. THe Eagles are currently accepting donations of cash, candy, plastic eggs, and prizes for hunt winners.

For questions or to donate, contact Eagles volunteer Yolanda Stout at 208-451-5531.

